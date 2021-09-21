CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

High-level segment of 76th UN General Assembly to begin

dallassun.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York [US], September 21 (ANI): The high-level segment of the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is scheduled to begin on Tuesday (local time) in New York. Taking to Twitter, Pratik Mathur, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN said, "@UN all decked up! High Level segment of UNGA to begin tomorrow in NewYork."External Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar has arrived in New York for United Nations General Assembly high-level week and to hold bilateral talks with his Norway, Iraq and the UK counterparts.

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Things to Watch at the UN General Assembly Meeting This Week

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Things to watch beyond the main speeches from leaders at this week's high-level meeting of the U.N. General Assembly in New York:. — A MEETING at U.N. headquarters on Wednesday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the U.N. conference on racism in Durban, South Africa will be closely watched. It is being boycotted by the United States, France, Israel, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia because of concerns about anti-Semitic statements at the 2001 meeting.
WORLD
Action News Jax

UN: Taliban ask to address the UN General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The United Nations says the Taliban, Afghanistan's new rulers since last month, have challenged the credentials of Afghanistan’s former U.N. ambassador and are asking to speak at the U.N. General Assembly’s high-level meeting of world leaders that began Tuesday. The question now facing U.N. officials...
POLITICS
Effingham Radio

BTS Delivers Speech And Performance At UN General Assembly

BTS delivered a special speech at the 76th United Nations General Assembly. As representatives of today’s youth, they shared their stories and kept their message positive. Members said, they thought that instead of the “lost generation,” a more appropriate name would be the “welcome generation.”. They also made it a...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
primenewsghana.com

FULL TEXT: Akufo-Addo’s address at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly

The President on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, addressed world leaders when he took his turn to address the 76th Session of the United Nation’s General Assembly, in New York, in the United States of America. Among other things, the President said including AU to the G20, a powerful intergovernmental forum, will redefine global policy coordination to enable a more prosperous, inclusive and sustainable world to emerge.
WORLD
U.S. Department of State

Briefing with Bureau of International Organization Affairs Senior Official Erica Barks-Ruggles On U.S. Participation at the 76th UN General Assembly

MR PRICE: Good morning, everyone, and thanks very much for joining this call. We wanted to take the opportunity to preview for you Secretary Blinken’s engagements at the UN General Assembly High-Level Week, over the next few days. As you know, we’ll be traveling to New York this afternoon, and we’ll remain there for much of the week. We have with us on the call Erica – Erica Barks-Ruggles. She is the senior bureau official in our Bureau of International Organization Affairs. She will have some opening remarks at the top, and then we’ll look forward to taking your questions. Just a reminder, this call is on the record, but it is embargoed until the conclusion of the call. So, with that, I will turn it over to Erica. Please go ahead.
U.S. POLITICS
The Jewish Press

Full Transcript & Video: PM Naftali Bennett’s Address to 76th UN General Assembly

JewishPress.com brings you the full transcript of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s address to the 76th United Nations General Assembly in New York on Monday, Sept. 27, below the video. — “Israel is a lighthouse in a stormy sea. A beacon of democracy,. diverse by design,. innovative by nature. and eager...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaishankar
Person
Narendra Modi
dallassun.com

Discussions in Washington have opened up many new possibilities: Jaishankar

Washington [US], October 1 (ANI): Underlining the big takeaways from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent US visit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stressed that "discussions in Washington have opened up many more new possibilities". Speaking at a virtual event organised by US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) on Thursday, Jaishankar said:...
WASHINGTON STATE
dallassun.com

PM Modi to launch Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0, AMRUT 2.0 tomorrow

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) 2.0 and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 at 11 am on Thursday at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi. An official statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated...
POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken Travel to 76th United Nations General Assembly

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to New York City September 20-23 to participate in the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly High Level Week. While in New York City, the Secretary will meet with UN officials and counterparts on the margins of the event.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#76th Un General Assembly#Ani#Unga#External Affairs
wabcradio.com

President Biden to Speak at the UN General Assembly in NYC

New York, NY (77WABC)-Expect frozen zones and plenty of heavy security around Manhattan’s Upper East Side as the United Nations General Assembly is in session until Sept. 31st, 2021. The 76th meeting of the General Assembly got underway officially last Tues. at 3 pm. Lase year’s session was held virtually...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

'Neglected danger': Nukes not in forefront in speeches at UN

It was the Marshall Islands turn to speak, and the president wanted to remind world leaders of a cause the United Nations has espoused since its founding.“No effort should be spared," President David Kabua told the U.N. General Assembly this month, "to move towards a world free of nuclear weapons and nuclear risk." It might seem like a must-discuss topic in countries' big speeches at the annual meeting of presidents, prime ministers and other top officials — perhaps especially in a year when a historic nuclear weapons ban treaty take effect, though without participation from nuclear-armed nations....
WORLD
allkpop.com

SUGA responds to criticisms of BTS attending '76th United Nations General Assembly'

SUGA responded to criticisms of BTS attending the '76th United Nations General Assembly'. BTS attended the '76th UN General Assembly' as guest speakers at the '2021 Sustainable Development Goals Moment' ('2021 SDG Moment') on September 20, but since then, they've received criticism about why they would appear at the meeting as artists.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
Iraq
allkpop.com

To commemorate BTS' Jimin's raw and moving speech at the 76th United Nations General Assembly, his fans donated to different UN bodies

On September 20, the members of BTS attended the 76th United Nations General Assembly in New York, where they each delivered a speech in front of different world leaders and heads of state. This was their third UN speech, but the first as the newly appointed 'Special Presidential Envoys for Future Generations and Culture.'
CHARITIES
dallassun.com

China most active country in stalling NGOs applications at UN: Expert

Washington [US], September 30 (ANI): China is the most active country in stalling NGOs applications at the United Nations even if the organisations engage in the most innocuous and uncontroversial activities, an expert said, adding that Beijing is working hard to shrink the space for these groups internationally. In an...
WORLD
Fortune

When will China overtake the U.S. as the world’s largest economy? Maybe never

We've had a torrent of important China-related developments since the last Eastworld newsletter: Evergrande missed an $83.5 million interest payment due on an offshore bond and scrapped a Shanghai listing for its electric vehicle subsidiary; the leaders of the U.S., Japan, India, and Australia convened in Washington for the latest Quad meeting; China's power crunch spread from manufacturers to ordinary households; and the U.S. and China exchanged diplomatic hostages, as moves by the Biden administration allowed Canadian authorities to release Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wenzhou, and Beijing immediately reciprocated by freeing "the two Michaels," Canadian citizens detained in China on espionage charges.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy