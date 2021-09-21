CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

Retired Cornell professor, Tompkins County legislator, dead at 89

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former Tompkins County legislator and Cornell professor has died. Peter Stein taught physics at Cornell beginning in 1967, before retiring in 2009. Stein was active in local politics and served on the Tompkins County Legislature after a stint on the Ithaca Town Board. He was also active in the community, serving on the board of directors for TCAT, Lakeview Cemetery, and Cayuga Trails Club. Stein recently celebrated the 65th wedding anniversary with his wife, Irene.

