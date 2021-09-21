CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Cleveland police and crime chief Steve Turner admits accepting caution

BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCleveland's police and crime commissioner has admitted he received a police caution in the late-1990s while working at a supermarket. It comes after Labour MP Andy McDonald used parliamentary privilege to claim Steve Turner was "sacked" by a former employer for "systematic theft". Mr Turner said it related to "an...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

BBC

Sarah Everard murder: Trust in police shaken, Met chief admits

Trust in the Metropolitan Police has been "shaken" by the murder of Sarah Everard by a then-serving officer, the force's commissioner has admitted. Dame Cressida Dick said she recognised "a precious bond of trust has been damaged" and she would ensure "any lessons" were learned from the case. She was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man, 80, accused of modern slavery dies before trial

A 80-year-old man has died awaiting his trial for exploiting a man found living in a garden shed in Cumbria. Peter Swailes senior and his son, 55-year-old Peter Swailes junior, both denied modern slavery offences ahead of their trial in January 2022. Their alleged victim, in his 50s, was discovered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mirror

NHS nurse 'called in sick' to clean up company car after son shot love rival in it

A nurse is facing up to ten years in prison after she called in sick to clean up blood after her son shot a love rival in her NHS company car. Patricia Dean, 58, of Sowerby Bridge in west Yorkshire, called in sick to her job as a mental health nurse to clean the car after her son Vincenzo De Falco attacked his love rival on January 21, 2019, Jonathan Smith, and shot him in the knees in it.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Issues with Cleveland crime cameras raise concerns: I-Team

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A FOX 8 I-Team investigation is exposing a breakdown in a city of Cleveland security camera system that’s set up to protect you. We’re asking questions after we found cameras not working and, at times, no one working in the center to watch them. The cameras are...
CLEVELAND, OH
Law Enforcement
Real News Network

America is addicted to bullshit crimes, and the six-year prosecution of a Black police chief proves it

Taya Graham is an award-winning investigative reporter who has covered U.S. politics, local government, and the criminal justice system. She is the host of TRNN's "Police Accountability Report," and producer and co-creator of the award-winning podcast "Truth and Reconciliation" on Baltimore's NPR affiliate WYPR. She has written extensively for a variety of publications including the Afro American Newspaper, the oldest black-owned publication in the country, and was a frequent contributor to Morgan State Radio at a historic HBCU. She has also produced two documentaries, including the feature-length film "The Friendliest Town." Although her reporting focuses on the criminal justice system and government accountability, she has provided on the ground coverage of presidential primaries and elections as well as local and state campaigns.
BALTIMORE, MD
Cleveland.com

Cleveland police officer fired after admitting to drinking before off-duty crash with RTA bus

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland police officer has been fired after he admitted to drinking before he was involved in a crash with an RTA bus while he was off-duty. Former Patrol Officer Mason Swires, 27, admitted during a disciplinary hearing that he had 10 to 12 alcoholic drinks before he was involved in the Dec. 19, 2020 crash on Detroit Road at Lake Avenue, according to disciplinary records released Friday.
CLEVELAND, OH
Daily Illini

UI police chief answers questions about campus crime in Reddit AMA

Police Chief Alice Cary of the University of Illinois Police Department took to Reddit Thursday to answer questions from the University community with a strong focus on the recent rise in crime. Redditors asked Cary about what the department’s plans were regarding increased law enforcement presence on Green Street, citing...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Mayor, Police Chief Promise to Crack Down on Retail Crime

With stores closing and reducing operating hours in San Francisco, the mayor and police chief are promising a crackdown. Big retailers aren't the only ones dealing with theft -- small businesses are getting hit too. The owner of Hot Cookie on Polk Street said several successful break-ins and attempted break-ins have cost them tens of thousands of dollars.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
BBC

Opposition calls for debate on Birmingham's SEND failings

There have been calls for an extraordinary meeting to discuss a series of failures affecting children with special educational needs in Birmingham. Opposition members on Birmingham City Council have accused the Labour-run authority of a lack of action following a critical Ofsted report in July. They have written to the...
HEALTH
The Independent

‘I am so sorry’: Sarah Everard killer has brought ‘shame’ on Met Police, Cressida Dick says

Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens has brought “shame” on the Met Police, Dame Cressida Dick has said as she apologised on behalf of the force.Dam Cressida said she recognised "the precious bond of trust has been damaged" following the murder of Ms Everard by Couzens, who was a serving officer when he kidnapped, raped and killed the 33-year-old marketing executive.Couzens, 48, was handed a life sentence on Thursday for the killing of Ms Everard. It came to light that Couzens had been accused of indecently exposing himself in south London just days before he would go on to murder Ms...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The ‘bright and beautiful’ woman who was a ‘shining example’: Who was Sarah Everard?

A Metropolitan Police officer is to be sentenced over the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard, the 33-year-old London marketing executive whose body was found in a Kent woodland more than a week after she first went missing.PC Wayne Couzens pleaded guilty to Ms Everard’s rape and kidnap in June before admitting to her murder a month later while locked up at Belmarsh high-security jail.After Ms Everard’s body was identified, her family issued a statement, describing her as a “shining example”. They said: “Sarah was bright and beautiful – a wonderful daughter and sister. She was kind and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police officer severely beaten in attack recorded goodbye message to family on bodycam

A police officer left a farewell message for his wife and baby on his bodycam after he was so badly beaten in an attack that he thought he would die.The Met Police constable has since recovered from the attack, but has been left with four metal plates in his face.He was attacked while responding to a domestic incident in Bromley on 10 February.Alan Keeble, 40, was being arrested at the scene for making threats to kill but became aggressive and punched the officer repeatedly in the face, back and head. A second officer who tried to help was also struck...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

