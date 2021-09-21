How can I give to charity after I die?

Q. I have no children and my husband has terminal dementia. We have several properties in both names which are “or.” I also have Certificates of Deposit, IRAs, stocks and cash worth about $2 million. When I pass away, I would like everything to be kept with interest and rental profits sent every quarter to different non-profits and education scholarships. How should I proceed? And who should oversee that this is done in the future for me since I have no one that can do this for me?