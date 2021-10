A 33-year-old Stroudsburg man is accused of one robbery and two attempted robberies Saturday in the Monroe County borough, police there report. A man later identified as the suspect, Matthew Craig, entered Brewskies II beer distributor on Monroe Street just before noon and demanded money from the cashier while displaying a large kitchen knife, Stroud Area Regional police said in a news release Thursday. The cashier handed him all the money from the register, and Craig fled on foot, police said.

STROUDSBURG, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO