Virginia State

Region poised to lose state House seat in Va. redistricting

By David McGee
heraldcourier.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthwest Virginia will likely lose a seat in the Virginia House of Delegates if the proposed statewide redistricting plans released Monday are approved. The Virginia Redistricting Commission met Monday in Richmond to review two different versions of proposed redistricting plans for both the House and Senate, which would essentially combine and realign what are currently the 4th and 5th House Districts in Southwest Virginia.

heraldcourier.com

