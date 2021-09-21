Region poised to lose state House seat in Va. redistricting
Southwest Virginia will likely lose a seat in the Virginia House of Delegates if the proposed statewide redistricting plans released Monday are approved. The Virginia Redistricting Commission met Monday in Richmond to review two different versions of proposed redistricting plans for both the House and Senate, which would essentially combine and realign what are currently the 4th and 5th House Districts in Southwest Virginia.heraldcourier.com
