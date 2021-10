Troops will begin training to help deliver petrol supplies as Boris Johnson said he was making preparations to deal with potential problems until “Christmas and beyond”.The Prime Minister said the situation on the filling station forecourts is “stabilising” as he urged motorists to go about their business in the normal way.A decision to put 150 military drivers on standby has been formally approved, meaning they can begin training in case they are required.A further 150 drivers’ mates are also ready to help out as part of the military effort.“They’re still on standby but can now start training now it’s approved,”...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO