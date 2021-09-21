App State celebrates Founders Day

BOONE — App State continued the tradition of ringing the Founders Bell during the fourth annual Founders Day Celebration on Sept. 17. “This commitment to access, which was set forth by our founders, has guided us to be the forward-thinking university we are today,” Chancellor Sheri Everts said at the event. “Together, we are working to examine our past and our present and to make needed changes to ensure the Appalachian experience is inclusive and continues a legacy of which we can all be proud.”