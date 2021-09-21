Our Views: In New Orleans, a solution is not going to be municipal electricity ownership

When an epic hurricane knocks out power to a whole city on the eve of an election, voters will want answers fast. So the New Orleans City Council is launching an investigation into what it sees as the failings of Entergy New Orleans during and after Hurricane Ida. Parts of the city were in the dark for days and in some cases more than a week. The punishing post-storm heat was deadly, especially for senior citizens. But at the same time, New Orleanians got their power back faster than Entergy customers in the suburbs. The hard-hit river parishes, Houma, Tangipahoa Parish — all had a tougher time.