Re: I know that I will get called a coot but.. No they didn’t break us. You have to take what the defense gives you. It may be 20 play drives this year. We could put two tail backs in at the same time and give the defense something to think about. Also, we could send one or both out for passes. The defenses know how to prepare for the few plays we run. We either beat them or they beat us on every play. Mistakes or mosques stop most drives. Eliminate the negative yardage plays and we score more points, but longer drives. Maybe running to the outside on first down may help or letting the back pick his hole might work. Saying one guy is the man doesn’t help us either in my opinion. Every team changes qbs sometime.