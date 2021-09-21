SCOT SPOTLIGHT | College of Wooster's volleyball win streak reaches 10 games
VOLLEYBALL (10-3) Wooster ran its winning streak to 10 — a first for the program since 1984 — with a 25-23, 25-14, 21-25, 26-24, 15-10 win over Bluffton University on Saturday. Junior Hayley Nash did the heavy lifting with 27 kills, the most since KateLynn Riley’s scoring-era-record 34 against Oberlin College in 2009, and the Scots’ star outside hitter surpassed 500 career kills in the victory.www.the-daily-record.com
Comments / 0