ArtFest brightens weekend at Mount Union

After a year away, ArtFest and the Food Truck Rally returned to the University of Mount Union campus on Saturday, bringing out crowds on a beautiful afternoon. Vendors included crafters and those who create other types of artwork, set up near Mount Union's lake. People of all ages took in the show, and many dined on the culinary offerings of multiple food trucks. The event took place the same day that the Purple Raiders' football team defeated Baldwin Wallace, 31-7, in Mount Union Stadium. On Sept. 25, Mount Union travels to University Heights to face John Carroll in the Purple Raiders' first Ohio Athletic Conference game of the season.