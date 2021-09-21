D.C.-area home sellers have more options as new iBuyer firms open
When attorney Xiao Wang received a job offer in Chicago in June, he knew he needed to sell his rowhouse near Eastern Market on Capitol Hill quickly. “This would be my first time selling a house and I had heard it was a hassle to prep the house, show it, negotiate with buyers and pay a lot of fees,” Wang says. “I didn’t want to do all that stuff because I was focused on finding a new home and starting my new job.”www.washingtonpost.com
Comments / 0