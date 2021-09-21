‘Care can’t wait’: Sen. Bob Casey Jr. fights for more money for home care aides
Craig Benish relies heavily on his home care aides, around the clock. Craig suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy. He requires a wheelchair and can use his fingers to move the chair but needs assistance to get out of the chair and into bed. He utilizes a device to help his breathing for hours a day. Those with DMD typically have trouble breathing due to weakness in the diaphragm and the muscles surrounding the lungs. Craig needs help sipping high-protein shakes to help him retain his weight. He sips some of the shakes every 15 minutes.www.pennlive.com
