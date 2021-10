Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Proximus tests glass antenna; TalkTalk has its knuckles rapped over "fixed price" ad; BT class action moves a step closer. Ericsson has launched IoT Accelerator Cloud Connect to make it easier for enterprises using Ericsson's IoT Accelerator platform to cellular devices to connect to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) server securely. According to Ericsson, Cloud Connect shifts the complex encryption required for secure IoT connectivity away from the device and onto the edge of the cellular network. This is significant, says Ericsson, as enterprises are increasingly outsourcing IoT device authentication and data management to public cloud providers such as AWS.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO