Survivors of Russian university shooting airlifted to Moscow

Survivors of the November 2015 Paris attacks began testifying at a historic trial on Tuesday, facing the ordeal of reliving that night of horror in the presence of over a dozen accused in court. One by one over the coming weeks, 300 survivors as well as family members of the victims of the murderous assault on November 13 are to take the stand. The suicide bombing and gun assaults by three teams of jihadists on bars, restaurants, the Bataclan concert hall and the national stadium -- planned in Syria and later claimed by the Islamic State group -- left 130 people dead and around 350 physically injured. "A suicide bomber blew himself up in front of us. I can still feel the explosion in my body, as well as the noise and the smell," Pierre, a now-retired gendarme officer, told the court Tuesday.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO