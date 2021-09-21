CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Survivors of Russian university shooting airlifted to Moscow

By DARIA LITVINOVA Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW — Seven survivors of a shooting at a university in central Russia that left six people dead and 28 more wounded are to be airlifted to Moscow for medical treatment on Tuesday, according to a top education official. Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov said Tuesday that...

