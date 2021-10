CUERO — John Anthony Garoni passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on September 16, 2021, at the age of 87. John was a loving husband, Dad, Grandpa, and Great Grandpa. He was born September 29, 1933 in Del Rio to Lucy Taini and Phillip Garoni. On August 2, 1958, he married the love of his life, Ella Marquita Henagar, and was a devoted husband for 63 years.