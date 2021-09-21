VICTORIA — Bernice Srubar Kurtz, 84, of Victoria, died peacefully, Saturday, September 18th, 2021 at her home surrounded by family. Bernice was born on March 25th, 1937 in Ganado to Cyril M. and Jenofa Cernoch Srubar. Bernice was the wife, soulmate and best friend to Thomas E. Kurtz, Sr. whom she shared her life with for 64 years, being married May 18, 1957 in Ganado, Texas. Starting in 1961, she worked as the bookkeeper/office manager for Sechrist Hall, later known as Crocker Roofing, until retiring in 1995. Bernice and Thomas to this day still own Kurtz Printing Company since 1975. She was a long-time member/president of the Czech Heritage Society and her church alter society. Over the years she perfected her kolache baking and bunny cakes for Easter. She loved working outside at their ranch place, spraying the fence line with diesel. Gardening was her favorite. She could make anything grow in her flower beds or yours, whether you wanted it or not. ?