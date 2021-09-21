CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria Advocate
Cover picture for the articleVICTORIA — Honey/Dad/Papa. Eddie Don Teague, Sr., 83, relocated to Heaven on September 14, 2021. He was born on April 9, 1938 in Austin, Texas, to the late Marvin Edward and Nettie Naomi (Welch) Teague. Eddie is survived by his wife of 63 years, Monette LaVerne (Wallace) Teague ?and by their little chihuahua Mae Mae, two sons: Eddie Don Teague, Jr. (Kim) and Larry Dean Teague (Tina). Papa is survived by three granddaughters: Kristi Ann Graff (Michael), Sarah Michelle Ritenour, Kyndall Shea Disanto (Mico), and one grandson, Christian Gabriel Teague. Papa was also so very proud of and is survived by a great grandson, Copeland (Copey) James Graff and a great granddaughter, Cecilia (Cece) Noel Graff. Surviving siblings are Joanne Woolsey of Georgetown, Carolyn Sue Nixon (John) of Houston, Tommy Wayne Teague of Charco, and Larry Gene Teague of Montgomery, Alabama, as well as many nieces and nephews.

