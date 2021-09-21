Stetson Business School Foundation endows scholarship

The Brazosport College Foundation will host its biennial Scholarship Soirée on Friday, October 1, at the Dow Academic Center at Brazosport College. This year the College will be celebrating in style with a “Black Tie and Bubbly Soirée.” All money raised at the Soirée will be used to fund Brazosport College scholarships. Making the event possible is the Soirée Committee, which include, from left, Trish Franklin, Sherrie Garrett, Gabriella Cone, Joann Tulloch, Tess Bullock, Matthew Broaddus, co-chair Jaimee Howarth, co-chair David Howarth, Diane Tasto, Bill Tasto, Kasie Guthrie, Tracee Watts and Becky Kageler. Committee members not pictured are Lisa Baker, Natalie Broaddus, Bonnie Novosad, Sarah Roth, Tabitha Ray Walles, Janis Warny, Shannon Whitley and Lynnette Bauman. For more information on the Scholarship Soirée or to purchase tickets, visit www.brazosport.edu/soiree.

LAKE JACKSON, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO