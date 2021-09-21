CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stetson Business School Foundation endows scholarship

The DeLand-Deltona Beacon
 9 days ago

The Stetson Business School Foundation Inc. has announced its continuing support of students in the Stetson University School of Business Administration by successfully endowing the Paul E. Dascher Scholarship via donations exceeding $30,000.

