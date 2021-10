DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service provided the updated information from the U.S. Drought Monitor released last Tuesday. The area in Iowa reported to have abnormally dry conditions increased slightly. Larger increases in the area of Moderate drought went up about 7% and the area reported to be in Severe Drought conditions went up by almost 9%. The last increase did include most of Boone County, going from Moderate to Severe Drought. Still no Extreme drought conditions reported at this time.

