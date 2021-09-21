CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Biden seeks to reassert leadership in United Nations speech after series of blunders

By Nick Allen
Telegraph
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Biden sought to reassure the world of America's leadership amid a growing backlash from allies, promising an era of "relentless diplomacy" instead of "relentless war". In his first address to the United Nations General Assembly as US president, Mr Biden said the Nato alliance was "sacred" and the nations must "work together like never before" to avoid tipping into a new Cold War.

