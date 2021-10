The Orb have announced a string of intimate tour dates across the UK, kicking off later this year. The 19-stop tour will see the duo revisit a pared-back version of their live act known as ‘Le Petit Orb’, which, according to the band, “not only provided a smaller unit to perform intimate shows but also spawned the album ‘Pomme Fritz’, considered to be an Orb classic by the cognoscenti”. Ticketholders will also be able to have their say in what tracks are performed at the shows.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO