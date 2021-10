Thomas Lifson of the American Thinker delivers a dire assessment of the Biden administration’s plans. Only 8 months into the Biden presidency, disaster looms for the Democrats, and boy do they deserve every bit of humiliation and voter repudiation that looks to be in prospect. Yes, it is almost 14 months until the midterm election gives the public a chance to correct the electoral results that were proclaimed as genuine, and that’s an eternity in politics. But two factors give me a fair degree of confidence that the trend we see now will continue and accelerate:

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO