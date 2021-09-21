CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Son of Australia rugby great Lynagh called up by England

 9 days ago

LONDON (AP) — The son of Australia rugby great Michael Lynagh was included in England’s enlarged training group on Tuesday for the November tests. Louis Lynagh is a 20-year-old winger who was born in Italy, grew up in London, and has come through the English rugby system to play for Harlequins in the Premiership.

The Associated Press

Australia to meet Japan in rugby international in October

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia will play Japan in the southwestern city of Oita on Oct. 23 on its way to Britain for a three-test rugby tour against Scotland, England and Wales. Rugby Australia said Saturday it will be the Wallabies’ first match against Japan since November 2017 when they defeated the hosts 63-30 at Yokohama. The teams have played seven times since their first match in 1975 at the Sydney Cricket Ground,
RUGBY
The Independent

Louis Lynagh: England rugby new boy on course to follow in footsteps of Ben Stokes

Louis Lynagh could become the latest British athlete to compete for a different country than a famous forebear after being selected for Eddie Jones’ England training squad.The 20-year-old Harlequins full-back is the son of former Australia star Michael, who won 72 caps for the Wallabies and was part of their 1991 World Cup-winning team.Here, we take a look at other sportsmen and sportswomen who have represented another nation to the one for which a parent of grandparent starred.Ian and James BothamLord Ian Botham remains one of England’s greatest cricketers, who 40 years on is remembered for the heroics which rescued...
RUGBY
The Independent

Shaun Wane believes Rugby League World Cup postponement could work in England’s favour

Shaun Wane is hoping the postponement of this year’s World Cup will give England a better chance of lifting the trophy in 12 months’ time.Wane’s men were due to open their campaign against Samoa at St James’ Park in Newcastle on October 23, but will instead face France in Perpignan as they re-draw their preparations for next autumn.However, far from seeing the delay due to the coronavirus pandemic as a setback, England’s head coach is determined to use the extra time to hone his side for an even stronger challenge for glory.Wane said: “To be honest, I am the eternal...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

SIR CLIVE WOODWARD: England have gone backwards since the World Cup final but the potential in this squad is SCARY... now Eddie Jones must gives Steward, Smith, Lynagh and Co a chance to shine

Better late than never! I very much like the look of England's initial training squad for the autumn internationals but the truth is England should have made these changes straight after the last World Cup. From the 45 players assembling later this month you could pick arguably the most exciting...
RUGBY
BBC

Rugby Championship: Australia beat South Africa 30-17 in Brisbane

Tries: Ikitau 2, Koroibete 2; Cons: Cooper 2; Pens: Cooper 2. Tries: Tuipulotu, Perenara, Vaa'i 2, Taukei'aho; Cons: B Barrett 4; Pen: B Barrett. Len Ikitau and Marika Koroibete scored two tries apiece as Australia secured a second successive victory over world champions South Africa in the Rugby Championship in Brisbane.
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Leigh boss calls for extreme measures to save rugby league

Rugby league is at a crossroads at present. Where the sport heads in the next year or two could determine if rugby league continues to be a professional sport further down the line. And, for Leigh head coach Kurt Haggerty – who was won just twice with the Centurions since...
RUGBY
