Harvard College sues Zurich over denied legal fee coverage

Harvard College has filed a lawsuit against its excess insurance company Zurich American Insurance Company after the insurer refused to cover the school’s legal fees. The college was saddled with over $25 million in legal fees defending its admissions practices against anti-affirmative action group Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) in a separate lawsuit. According to a brief filed by Harvard with the Massachusetts District Court, it had exceeded the $25 million policy limit through its primary liability insurance policy with AIG – the college alleged this triggered a secondary insurance policy it has with Zurich, but the insurer failed to cover the remaining legal fees. Harvard also highlighted in its brief that it had paid all premiums and complied with all the conditions of the policy.