New auction items have been added to the VINA Tailgate fundraiser that may be of particular interest to fans of the Maize and Blue. The Tailgate is the dental clinic’s signature fundraising event where fans and alumni of both Michigan and Michigan State compete for bragging rights over which base is more generous. Spartan fans have “won” the event 7 out of the 12 times it has run, including each of the last 3 years.