Please let go of Chief Wahoo and the Indians name with the respect that they deserve. Yes, society has changed; however, it is a positive change. We are now more caring, respectful, and empathetic than we used to be. The Cleveland Indians organization has been very professional about this. They realize that a grinning, bucktoothed Indian is very offensive. Even the name Indians is out of touch with the times. Indians much prefer to be called Native Americans; but even that isn’t good enough. Indians would much rather be called by their tribal name.

MLB ・ 9 HOURS AGO