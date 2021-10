CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s not difficult to notice that the sun is setting earlier these days in Northeast Ohio. At the beginning of the month, the sunrise was at 6:53 a.m. and the sunset was 7:59 p.m. Today the sun rose at 7:13 a.m. and it will set at 7:25 p.m. We’ve been losing close to three minutes of light each day during the month.