CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Neighbours call police over lockdown party but it turns out it was just a loud Zoom call

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
Indy100
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X6IQR_0c2ux82c00

With recent lockdown restrictions in place in New Zealand, people are having to find different ways to celebrate occasions - but one neighbour was particularly peeved at the racket that a couple next door was making and even resorted to calling the police because they thought they were having a party.

But when two officers turned up at the Tok Tobeck’s address on Sunday in response to the call and quizzed them about a party on their property, in Clarks Beach, Auckland - it’s fair to say the couple were baffled.

After a little while had passed “the penny dropped” as they soon realised the officers were actually referring to the Zoom party they had on Saturday to celebrate their niece’s 17th birthday, the New Zealand Herald reported.

Their niece who is based in her lockdown bubble in Manurewa was on the call along with her grandmother, her mother, and a couple of other aunties too, Ms Tobeck told the Herald.

“It was just me and my husband here but maybe we were louder than we thought,” she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M9SJS_0c2ux82c00

It seems their “Happy Birthday” sing-song did not go down too well with their neighbours, as Tobeck explained. “We sang happy birthday quite loudly and out of tune and we actually sang it twice because my daughter, who lives in Dunedin, joined the call a bit late.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter, The Viral Democracy

Tobeck also said the idea of them having an actual party made “no sense” due to the fact there were no extra cars in her driveway.

As a midwife and health professional, Tobeck says she is “really particular” about ensuring that she follows the Covid alert level rules and she also agrees with people telling the authorities if they believe bubbles are being burst.

Though despite getting a complaint about their enthusiasm for the online get-together, Tobeck saw the funny side to it all and joked: “Maybe they just didn’t like our loud, out-of-tune singing.”

However, she does worry about how other people might feel anxious and intimidated if police showed up at their door for the same reason.

A police spokesperson told the Herald that authorities have, to date, received a total of 9,767 online breach reports. Of those, only 86 have been people charged and 183 people formally warned.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sarah Everard spent ‘last hours on Earth with very worst of humanity,’ says mother

Sarah Everard “spent her last hours on Earth with the very worst of humanity” her mother has said, on the eve of killer Wayne Couzens’s sentencing.Reading a statement at the Old Bailey in London, Susan Everard said she was “tormented” by the thought of what her daughter had endured.“She lost her life because Wayne Couzens wanted to satisfy his perverted desires,” she said.The mother said she was “repulsed” by the thought of what the former Metropolitan Police officer had done to her daughter, adding: “I am outraged that he masqueraded as a policeman in order to get what he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

South Ribble councillor disciplined over police call threat

A councillor who threatened to call the police about the conduct of one of his colleagues has been found to have brought an authority into disrepute. Barrie Yates made the threat during a row over declaring financial interests at a South Ribble Borough Council planning meeting in December 2020. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The New Zealand Herald#Covid
BBC

Fuel supply: Essex Police warning after 100 calls over queues

A police force has issued a warning after it received more than 100 calls in 24 hours from people about petrol station traffic queues. Essex Police asked the public not to call 999 or 101 unless it was for emergencies or crime-related issues. It said it knew the situation was...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Country
New Zealand
Country
Australia
Daily Mail

Boy, 14, who went missing from his family home in Cumbria two days ago amid fears he was trying to reach the Alps after struggling with mental health during lockdown is found safe

A missing 14-year-old boy who was thought to be trying to reach the Alps after struggling with his mental health during lockdown has been found safe and well. Leven Sopwith-Nicholson disappeared from his home in Ulverston, Cumbria, after going to bed on Saturday night, prompting concerns for his welfare. In...
HEALTH
viralhatch.com

Brian Laundrie’s sister reveals last text message she received from Gabby Petito

Brian Laundrie’s sister has revealed the last text message she received from Gabby Petito before she went missing. Following Cassie Laundrie’s interview with Good Morning America images were shared of postcards that she received from her brother’s fiancée Gabby Petito, which included the last text message exchange she had. The...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Brian Laundrie ‘captured in selfie’ while camping with parents days after Gabby Petito believed to have died

A Florida couple who camped beside the Laundrie family days after Gabby Petito is believed to have died say they may have captured Brian Laundrie in a selfie.Mr Laundrie arrived at the Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County, with parents Christopher and Roberta on 6 September.Fort Myers couple Marci and Kenny Newsom told NBC2 they checked into the campsite on the same day and stayed just metres from the Laundries in the neighbouring site.After scouring their photos, they noticed a man in the background walking across a field with a close-cropped haircut who appears to match Brian Laundrie’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Body found at Alabama Walmart after Brian Laundrie sighting is not connected, police say

A body found close to a possible sighting of missing “person of interest” Brian Laundrie in Alabama is unconnected to his disappearance, authorities say.Mobile Police Department were called after a dead body was discovered in a dumpster near the Walmart in Tillman’s Corner on Monday.The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed to have been the body of a homeless person, and they have ruled out any link to Mr Laundrie.Mobile PD received several calls at the weekend claiming that Mr Laundrie may have been in Tillman’s Corner, southwest of the city, 600 miles (965kms) from his home in North Port Florida.Mr Laundrie has not been seen since leaving his home last Tuesday, telling parents he was going for a hike in a nearby reserve.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mirror

NHS nurse 'called in sick' to clean up company car after son shot love rival in it

A nurse is facing up to ten years in prison after she called in sick to clean up blood after her son shot a love rival in her NHS company car. Patricia Dean, 58, of Sowerby Bridge in west Yorkshire, called in sick to her job as a mental health nurse to clean the car after her son Vincenzo De Falco attacked his love rival on January 21, 2019, Jonathan Smith, and shot him in the knees in it.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

New Brian Laundrie witness says he saw him drinking alone and 'angry at the world'

Brian Laundrie was reportedly seen drinking alone and was “angry at the world” a day before his fiancee Gabby Petitio was last seen alive, a new witness has said. Hunter Mannies, 44, said he was drinking with a doctor friend in Bullwinkle’s Saloon in West Yellowstone, Montana, on 26 August when the pair argued with a man resembling Mr Laundrie, and who identified himself as “Brian”.Mr Mannies told the New York Post he had not paid much attention to “Brian”, who was drinking by himself, but seemed “angry at the world”. The was reportedly another couple in the saloon...
PUBLIC SAFETY
talesbuzz.com

WTF, Did Dog The Bounty Hunter Actually Find Brian Laundrie?!?

Is this another false alarm? Or is Dog The Bounty Hunter really that good at his job??. As we reported, the reality star, whose real name is Duane Chapman, joined in the search for Brian Laundrie over the weekend. Brian is of course a person of interest in the death of his fiancée Gabby Petito. After police from North Port, Florida let him slip away, authorities have been searching for him, mostly in the swamps of the Carlton Reserve, where his parents said he told them he was heading for a hike on Tuesday, September 14.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

87K+
Followers
5K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy