CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Comfortable temps near 80 degrees Tuesday, possible late day showers as summer comes to an end

By Sue Palka, Mike Thomas, Tucker Barnes
fox5dc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - It's the last day of summer and it's going out without any drama! FOX 5's Sue Palka says temperatures are cool this morning in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Most of the day will feature more clouds than sun and seasonably comfortable temperatures near 80 degrees. There is a slight chance for spotty showers, but a much better chance for showers and some storms in the Wednesday/Thursday time frame this week.

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
ABC News

Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami

MIAMI -- A passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked onto the wing as the plane reached the terminal, authorities said. Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened. “The customer...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy