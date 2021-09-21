Comfortable temps near 80 degrees Tuesday, possible late day showers as summer comes to an end
WASHINGTON - It's the last day of summer and it's going out without any drama! FOX 5's Sue Palka says temperatures are cool this morning in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Most of the day will feature more clouds than sun and seasonably comfortable temperatures near 80 degrees. There is a slight chance for spotty showers, but a much better chance for showers and some storms in the Wednesday/Thursday time frame this week.www.fox5dc.com
Comments / 0