Pokémon Unite has just been launched for Android and iOS and the love for the game has been overwhelming so far. The key in dominating the battle is Held items. Held items are the key to achieve victory in battles. A better understanding of each item will give players an edge over other players. In this guide, we will cover everything one needs to know about Held items. In addition to that, we will be suggesting the best held item builds for every Pokémon in Pokémon UNITE.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO