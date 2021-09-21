Wyomissing Public Library Presents “The Silent Kingdom”

“The Silent Kingdom,” a program about the fungi, mushrooms, toad stools, slime and mold that live among us, will be presented at the Wyomissing Public Library on Saturday, September 25th at 11 AM. The in-person program will focus on how these living creatures, which are neither plant nor animal but a primeval combination of enzymes and neurons, can break down almost any earthly substance and change and shape our world ecologically. What causes them to appear, grow and then disappear? What good do they do, and when are they harmful?