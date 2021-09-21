CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Art Therapy Open Studio

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArt therapy is based on the idea that creating can be healing. Guided by an art therapist, cancer survivors and their families will use drawing, painting, and other types of artto help manage the emotional or mental side effects that may come from a cancer diagnosis and/or treatment. This program...

Patriot Ledger

The arts are alive in Hull: Open Studios art tour and PorchFest draw crowds

HULL – The town was hopping with entertainment this weekend as the second PorchFest music celebration and the 25th annual Open Studios art tour drew crowds. The second of two free Hull Artists’ Open Studios Tour, a townwide show of galleries and workspaces, featured 31 artists participating in 22 locations across Hull.
HULL, MA
Post-Bulletin

Pop in to art studios all over Rochester

From bird illustrations to bath salts, and sculptures to ceramics, Rochester’s Hiding Artists Tour has something for every art lover. The local art scavenger hunt will take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., in home studios all over Med City. Rochester’s Hiding Artists Tour (RHAT) was...
ROCHESTER, MN
chestertownspy.org

Studio B Art Gallery Announces October Exhibit and Live Demo

Studio B Art Gallery is pleased to announce two new events coming to the gallery in October. Join them for the opening of the fall exhibit “Enchanting Eastern Shore” on October 1 and register for the “Portrait Sculpture Demo in Clay” by Rick Casali on October 15. Enchanting Eastern Shore...
EASTON, MD
#Art Therapy#Cancer Survivors#Painting#Artto
emporia.edu

ESU Alum Writes Guide to Art Therapy

What started as a project for class now is a book that can assist art therapists. “A Graphic Guide to Art Therapy,” written by Amy E. Huxtable, a 2019 graduate of the art therapy program at Emporia State University, was released September 21. Huxtable said the goal of the project...
EMPORIA, KS
smilepolitely.com

At Prism Studios, art is for everyone

By introducing a prism into your view, you separate white light into a spectrum of colors. You may also clarify or complicate your perspective. Prism Studios, the new fem-owned, queer-owned, arts initiative with a focus on inclusion, diversity, and creativity, does both. Prism, and the artists who founded it, are a refreshing mix of revolution and refuge, part Bob Ross, part lowbrow pop surrealism. Like the object from which they take their name, they turn fear of the blank canvas into an explosion of color and self-expression. But it is one thing to say that art is for everyone, and another to make it so. There are many real-life obstacles facing new or returning artists (material costs, access to a space and an instructor, COVID concerns). Prism offers solutions for these, along with the deeper emotional and attitudinal obstacles that can keep people from the canvas.
URBANA, IL
thewestfieldnews.com

Saturday open studios feature local artists, printmakers

WESTFIELD — Donna Carmel, printmaker, artist and owner of the Little River Studio, is welcoming area residents to a month-long open studio celebration featuring local artists and free printmaking demonstrations. The open studio events are planned on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. throughout the month of October at...
WESTFIELD, MA
dailyutahchronicle.com

Art Therapy: Talking Mental Health with the U’s Professionals

The return to in-person classes this fall semester poses the question of how to safely and effectively transition back into public spaces, and cope with the accompanying stress of doing so. As the pandemic’s effects on students’ well-being — both physical and mental — persist, the pressure to. perform at...
MENTAL HEALTH
munciejournal.com

PlySpace to Host ‘Open Studios’ at MadJax for ArtsWalk

MUNCIE, Ind.—PlySpace, the artist in residence program of the Muncie Arts and Culture Council (MuncieArts) will be hosting Open Studios on the second floor of Madjax during October ArtsWalk on Thursday, October 7, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Stop by and get to know the fall PlySpace residents, Adam Stacey, Makenzie Goodman, Lyzette Wanzer and Camila Ortiz. Each will be on hand to talk about work and their upcoming projects in Muncie.
MUNCIE, IN
hometownweekly.net

Needham Open Studios moves outdoors

Although not as many as would have taken place with a traditional setup, there were some live art demonstrations, like this one from Mark Richards. Usually a spring event, COVID-19 cancelled the 2020 and 2021 iterations of Needham Open Studios. Looking to avoid being shut out again, the Open Studios artists opted instead to hold an outdoor version in front of Town Hall.
NEEDHAM, MA
wmuk.org

Art Beat: Pickle Street Studio

How many people get to turn their childhood school into their dream? Not many. But Joy Richmond is one. When Richmond was a child, she attended a one-room country school near Hopkins, Michigan. Her family later bought the building. She inherited it and renovated it to become the Pickle Street School Studio. Richmond uses it as her own studio, but she also teaches drawing and painting there and holds workshops for other artists.
HOPKINS, MI
WQAD

YouthHope launches new CR8 Studios creative arts center

MOLINE, Ill — YouthHope opened a new creative arts center for low-income families, kids, and students in the Quad City area to learn and create. The Moline-based community outreach organization opened its new CR8 Studios in a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the afternoon on Friday, September 24. The new creative arts...
MOLINE, IL
Stamford Advocate

Goshen Business Circle holding art studio tour

GOSHEN — The Goshen Business Circle is holding a” Round About” Studio Tour, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 2-3. “Enjoy meeting artists and artisans during this second annual Round About Goshen Studio Tour featuring an assortment of demonstrations and/or hands-on opportunities,” members said. “Begin the tour at any of the studios listed on the map, which you will find at www.goshenbusinesscircle.com. The studios will be within a five-mile radius of the center Goshen and will be identified by colorful signs.”
GOSHEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Art Exhibit Opens Doors

The collage on the walls of the bookstore is a riot of changing shapes, swimming text, faces melting in and out of form, like water in a stream. Around the collage, a series of faces, offering expressions that are both confident and challenging. They invite you in, but with an edge. You may be tested. You may be challenged. But you will be accepted. On one of the paintings is a statement hovering somewhere between a mandate and a mantra: “Be heard.”
NEW HAVEN, CT
Oskaloosa Herald

New physical therapy clinic opens in Pella

PELLA – Patrick Dooley is living his dream. He’s been a physical therapist for over 12 years. He’s taught as an adjunct professor at Central College, his alma mater. He’s raising his family in Pella, a city he loves. And earlier this summer, Dooley opened his own clinic, Infinity Physical Therapy.
PELLA, IA
Health

What Is Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease? Singer Alan Jackson Says He Has This Degenerative Nerve Disease

Country singer Alan Jackson just shared surprising news: He has a degenerative nerve condition that impacts his ability to walk. Jackson, 62, told Today that he was diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT) 10 years ago. "I have this neuropathy and neurological disease," Jackson said. "It's genetic that I inherited from my daddy ... There's no cure for it, but it's been affecting me for years. And it's getting more and more obvious."
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
foxbaltimore.com

Causes, symptoms, and treatment options for thyroid cancer

September is Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month and according to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), approximately 640,000 people are living with thyroid cancer in the U.S. According to published research in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), thyroid cancer diagnoses have tripled over the last 30 years. The prime reason...
CANCER
Niles Daily Star

Boutique yoga, wellness studio opens in Edwardsburg

EDWARDSBURG — A newly opened business is hoping to bring healing and wellness of all kinds to the people of Edwardsburg. The Studio, 69281 M-62, Edwardsburg, opened this past weekend to offer a boutique yoga and wellness studio experience. The Studio offers yoga, kickboxing, Pilates, ballet and one-on-one fitness classes. The business also offers a number of healing services including therapeutic massage, reflexology, aromatherapy, neuromuscular therapy, hot stone massage, craniosacral therapy, prenatal massage and sports therapy.
EDWARDSBURG, MI

