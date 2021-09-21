Art Therapy Open Studio

By introducing a prism into your view, you separate white light into a spectrum of colors. You may also clarify or complicate your perspective. Prism Studios, the new fem-owned, queer-owned, arts initiative with a focus on inclusion, diversity, and creativity, does both. Prism, and the artists who founded it, are a refreshing mix of revolution and refuge, part Bob Ross, part lowbrow pop surrealism. Like the object from which they take their name, they turn fear of the blank canvas into an explosion of color and self-expression. But it is one thing to say that art is for everyone, and another to make it so. There are many real-life obstacles facing new or returning artists (material costs, access to a space and an instructor, COVID concerns). Prism offers solutions for these, along with the deeper emotional and attitudinal obstacles that can keep people from the canvas.

