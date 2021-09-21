CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

No more ordinary dinners with Russian casserole Metropol (RECIPE)

albuquerqueexpress.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you need an easy way to prepare a great dinner, think about this delicious casserole. One look at our recipe and your mouth will water. One of our grandparents' most special places when they wanted to have a fancy night out in St. Petersburg (Leningrad, as the city was known in Soviet times) was the restaurant "Metropol". In Imperial and Soviet times, Metropol mainly offered Russian cuisine such as chicken cutlets, beef langets, kulebyaka and more. Now, it's open to international cuisine and is famous for its Belgian beer.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
olivemagazine.com

October recipes

Want to know what’s in season in September? Looking for September recipe ideas? Use creamy, nutty butternut squash, chewy figs and dark green kale from your local greengrocer to make these seasonal dishes and bakes. We’ve included plenty of tips for how to shop for particular varieties, prepping guides and useful ideas for using leftovers.
RECIPES
thesouthernladycooks.com

APPLE CREAM CHEESE COBBLER

This Apple Cream Cheese Cobbler is easy to make and tastes like a cheesecake in a cobbler. What could be better than cheesecake and cobbler? Just add a big scoop of ice cream or some whipped cream for a dessert your family and friends will love. Ingredients for Apple Cream...
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonid Brezhnev
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Jacques Chirac
Mashed

Slow Cooker Pulled Pork Sandwiches Recipe

Through extra-slow braising in onion soup mix-infused beef broth, this recipe from registered dietician and recipe developer Kristen Carli of Camelback Nutrition & Wellness transforms a nice lean cut of pork loin into tender and flavorful pulled pork that's perfect for sandwiches and that the whole family will love. "The texture of this dish is moist and tender," Carli promises, and it requires a mere three ingredients and five minutes of prep.
RECIPES
jamiesfeast.com

Eclair Dream Cookies (No-Bake Recipe)

Éclair dream cookies are a real hit this season! Quick and easy to prepare, plus creamy and truly delicious! These beautiful no-bake eclair dream cookies are the perfect holiday dessert that your family and friends will adore! Try it:. Ingredients:. 2 containers (8 oz. each) whipped topping, thawed (I used...
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Easy Chocolate Chip Scones

These chocolate chip scones are the ideal breakfast treat: They’re flaky, moist, and not too sweet. Think of them as a marriage of cream scones and chocolate chip cookies, complete with the tender texture you love in scones and the melt-in-your-mouth chocolate that comes with a great cookie. Serve them...
RECIPES
Gin Lee

Bringing back 2 old fashioned pioneer day recipes

Bringing back 2 old fashioned pioneer day recipes.pioneerdaysdesygnererikawittliebginlee2021. Today's article includes not one, but two old-fashioned recipes. The first is a recipe for pioneer hardtack and the second is for 104-year-old pastry dough. Both recipes have been made, tested, and approved for many years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Breasts#Russian People#Casserole#Chicken Cutlets#Meat Grinder#Food Drink#Metropol#Soviet#Imperial#Belgian#Party
EatThis

The #1 Worst Apple to Cook With, According to a Chef

Fall is apple harvest season and nothing indicates this more than the huge assortment of cooler-season recipes devoted to the fruit. Whether you make fresh apple pie, tart cider, or a crisp topped with melting vanilla ice cream, it's important to know which varieties work best in recipes and which you should avoid.
RECIPES
cleancuisine.com

Recipe for Homemade Fudge

Recipe for Homemade Fudge – This recipe for Homemade Fudge is the EASIEST fudge you are ever going to make. Plus, it’s healthy — so, have a few pieces guilt-free. Oh, and it’s loaded with healthy nutrients that your body already craves. How to Make the EASIEST Recipe for Homemade...
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

How To Extend the Shelf Life of Your Sour Cream by WEEKS

This simple trick will keep the green fuzzies away from your precious tub of dairy. I love sour cream. I know that these days it's far more fashionable to extol the virtues of creme fraiche and yogurt. But for me, there really is nothing that matches the creaminess and tang of good sour cream. Whether it's stirred into a warm sauce (where there is very little chance of it breaking if it's heated gently), dolloped on, well, virtually anything, or making a mayonnaise-based sauce or dressing (paradoxically) lighter, sour cream brings a uniquely spectacular flavor and texture to any party.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Country
Russia
jacksonprogress-argus.com

RECIPE: Confetti Chicken Spaghetti Casserole

Oh my, this is not your normal marinara-based spaghetti casserole. The Rotel cheese sauce mixed with the delicious vegetables and spaghetti makes this dish special. It's cheesy with a bit of heat. We love all the colorful and crunchy vegetables in the casserole. This is great for a weekly dinner or a potluck. Serve with garlic bread and a fresh salad for a delicious meal. This was gobbled up very fast in the Test Kitchen.
RECIPES
almanac.com

Tropical Fruit Salsa Recipe (or Salad!)

Join us in the garden! We’re making a delicious, healthy tropical salsa—and we’re sharing fun facts and wisdom about what we eat. This colorful pineapple mango salsa would be fantastic on fish tacos or just as a healthy fruit salad for lunch or a snack. It’s all crunchy, sweet goodness!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
italianchoco.com

Marmalade Cake Recipe (Quick and Cheap to Make!)

This marmalade cake is a real pleasure! Easy and simple but rich and yummy! Plus, it is quite cheap to make it! So, any time you like to eat something sweet and homemade – this orange marmalade cake is the thing! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 200 g unsalted butter,...
RECIPES
southfloridareporter.com

A Traditional Breakfast with a Twist (Video Recipe)

(Culinary.net) The same bowl of cereal can get boring after eating it for breakfast day in and day out. You may find yourself looking for something new and exciting to start your whole family’s morning off on the right foot. Kids can be picky when it comes to breakfast foods,...
RECIPES
DFW Community News

Super Yummy Easy Chicken Enchilada Casserole Recipe

This easy chicken enchilada casserole recipe doesn’t disappoint, and it’s a simple meal the whole family will love. A little bit crunchy with just enough of the enchilada chewy goodness filled with Mexico-inspired flavors with just enough heat. Spicy chicken, mixed with creamy cheese, beans, veggies, and soft tortillas, topped...
RECIPES
jamiesfeast.com

Mojito Pie (No-Bake Recipe)

This mojito pie is so creamy and refreshing. An ideal dessert for the spring-summer season and great addition to each party or special occasion. It is very easy to prepare plus is a no-bake recipe. Simply delicious! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 Graham cracker crust. 1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar.
RECIPES
Nevada Appeal

Adam Romo: Roasted pork loin sandwich (recipe)

1 pork loin — I prefer a little fat on the loin to help it stay juicy during roasting. Roast the garlic in a 350-degree oven until soft and fragrant. You can roast the entire bulb and use any leftover for other dishes. It’s also fine to use store bought roasted and peeled garlic. You can do this in advance.
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

10 Recipes for People (Us, You) Who Miss Restaurants

We might not be able to eat at all of our favorite restaurants right now, but that doesn’t keep us from dreaming about them. These days the BA staff spends a lot of time scrolling Instagram longingly while recounting memories of epic meals past and Slacking each other about where we’re going to travel when we feel safe doing so again.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy