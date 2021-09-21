CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reading, PA

Reading Science Center Announces 2nd Annual Whiskey Experiment

bctv.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile visiting science centers in nearby Lancaster and Philadelphia with his two young sons, Jim Cinelli, a Lehigh University graduate and president of an environmental engineering firm, started wondering why Reading didn’t have a similar hands-on science center. After all, the city had a rich history rooted in industrial science and technology, and was home to businesses ranging from the world-class textile mills and steelmakers that put Reading on the map years ago to modern firms that produce state-of-the-art medical devices and cutting edge global data analytics.

www.bctv.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berks County, PA
Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Reading, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Reading, PA
Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
County
Berks County, PA
ABC News

Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami

MIAMI -- A passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked onto the wing as the plane reached the terminal, authorities said. Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened. “The customer...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science Centers#Whiskey#Science And Technology#Lehigh University#Saturn#Greater Reading#Math#Vip#Early Bird#Dd Tickets

Comments / 0

Community Policy