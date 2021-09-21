Reading Science Center Announces 2nd Annual Whiskey Experiment

While visiting science centers in nearby Lancaster and Philadelphia with his two young sons, Jim Cinelli, a Lehigh University graduate and president of an environmental engineering firm, started wondering why Reading didn’t have a similar hands-on science center. After all, the city had a rich history rooted in industrial science and technology, and was home to businesses ranging from the world-class textile mills and steelmakers that put Reading on the map years ago to modern firms that produce state-of-the-art medical devices and cutting edge global data analytics.