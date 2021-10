Derby County have announced their intention to file for administration, citing financial pressures due to Covid and a failure to find a new buyer.The Championship club, who are 16th in the table after seven games this season under the management of England's all-time record goalscorer Wayne Rooney, only escaped relegation last season after Sheffield Wednesday - their final-day opponents who they drew with - were hit with a points deduction. They have been under a transfer embargo ahead of the current campaign, allowed to sign only free agents.While noting that all clubs have been hit by the impact of the...

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO