Washington, DC – In a week where bipartisanship in Washington appeared dead, the parties did come together in the House to pass the EQUAL Act by a final vote of 361-66. The act, officially, Eliminating a Quantifiably Unjust Application of the Law or HR 1693, reduces the federal penalties for crack cocaine to the same level as those for powder, eliminating the racially apparent disparity that once stood at 100 to 1 between crack and powder.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO