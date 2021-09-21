CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rugby

Son of Australia rugby great Lynagh called up by England

perutribune.com
 9 days ago

LONDON (AP) — The son of Australia rugby great Michael Lynagh was included in England’s enlarged training group on Tuesday for the November tests. Louis Lynagh is a 20-year-old winger who was born in Italy, grew up in London, and has come through the English rugby system to play for Harlequins in the Premiership.

www.perutribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Four England teams confirm fixtures as Rugby League World Cup preparations begin

Four England teams will play five fixtures this autumn in preparation for next year's rearranged Rugby League World Cup. England's men and women kick things off with a double-header against France in Perpignan on 23 October. England's wheelchair team host France in a two-Test series in Gillingham on 10 and...
RUGBY
hawaiitelegraph.com

Team India to square off against England, Australia

By Baidurjo BhoseNew Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Before kickstarting their campaign in the T20 World Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan, Virat Kohli-led India would square off against England and Australia in warm-up games. The match against England would take place on October 18 while the game against Australia would go ahead on October 20.
WORLD
The Associated Press

Australia to meet Japan in rugby international in October

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia will play Japan in the southwestern city of Oita on Oct. 23 on its way to Britain for a three-test rugby tour against Scotland, England and Wales. Rugby Australia said Saturday it will be the Wallabies’ first match against Japan since November 2017 when they defeated the hosts 63-30 at Yokohama. The teams have played seven times since their first match in 1975 at the Sydney Cricket Ground,
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Great Michael#Italy#Ap#English
BBC

Rugby Championship: Australia beat South Africa 30-17 in Brisbane

Tries: Ikitau 2, Koroibete 2; Cons: Cooper 2; Pens: Cooper 2. Tries: Tuipulotu, Perenara, Vaa'i 2, Taukei'aho; Cons: B Barrett 4; Pen: B Barrett. Len Ikitau and Marika Koroibete scored two tries apiece as Australia secured a second successive victory over world champions South Africa in the Rugby Championship in Brisbane.
RUGBY
The Independent

Conor Gallagher not quite ready for England call-up, claims Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira believes Conor Gallagher is not yet quite ready for a call up to Gareth Southgate’s England side.The Chelsea loanee has impressed for Palace this season and was a key player in their first Premier League win of the season against Tottenham last weekend.Gallagher, who had been at the Chelsea academy since the age of eight, already has two goals to his name in south London from his first four matches.“This is the biggest problem in our world, when we have one or two performances, we always think that he deserves a national call and I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

SIR CLIVE WOODWARD: England have gone backwards since the World Cup final but the potential in this squad is SCARY... now Eddie Jones must gives Steward, Smith, Lynagh and Co a chance to shine

Better late than never! I very much like the look of England's initial training squad for the autumn internationals but the truth is England should have made these changes straight after the last World Cup. From the 45 players assembling later this month you could pick arguably the most exciting...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
seriousaboutrl.com

Leigh boss calls for extreme measures to save rugby league

Rugby league is at a crossroads at present. Where the sport heads in the next year or two could determine if rugby league continues to be a professional sport further down the line. And, for Leigh head coach Kurt Haggerty – who was won just twice with the Centurions since...
RUGBY
The Independent

Louis Lynagh: England rugby new boy on course to follow in footsteps of Ben Stokes

Louis Lynagh could become the latest British athlete to compete for a different country than a famous forebear after being selected for Eddie Jones’ England training squad.The 20-year-old Harlequins full-back is the son of former Australia star Michael, who won 72 caps for the Wallabies and was part of their 1991 World Cup-winning team.Here, we take a look at other sportsmen and sportswomen who have represented another nation to the one for which a parent of grandparent starred.Ian and James BothamLord Ian Botham remains one of England’s greatest cricketers, who 40 years on is remembered for the heroics which rescued...
RUGBY
The Independent

Sam Underhill among rugby players to record film encouraging fans to get vaccine

England stars Sam Underhill and Dan Robson are among the leading Gallagher Premiership players who have recorded a short film encouraging fans to get their Covid-19 vaccine.Bath flanker Underhill revealed his dad had been hospitalised with coronavirus before recovering, while Newcastle winger Nathan Earle spoke about missing the birth of his child due to restrictions at the hospital earlier in the pandemic.The film, which also features Saracens’ Alex Goode Sale’s Marland Yarde, and Ollie Hassell-Collins of London Irish, will be shown at stadiums across the country to encourage more young people to get the jab.Earle said: “It’s been a really rough 18 months for everyone, but finally we’re seeing light at the end of the tunnel.“Having the fans back in the crowd has been incredible – it just gives you that extra boost you need on the pitch.“I’d say to anyone make sure you get your jab if you haven’t already – it’s quick and easy and has meant we can get back to the game we love.”
WORLD
perutribune.com

Australian state's 50% jump in COVID-19 blamed on sport fans

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Victoria state on Thursday reported a jump of more than 50% in daily COVID-19 cases, which authorities largely blame on Australian Rules Football parties last weekend that breached pandemic regulations. State capital Melbourne traditionally hosts the annual grand final which the football-obsessed city celebrates with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ceoworld.biz

Buckle up, The Great Resignation is heading Australia’s way

Buckle up, The Great Resignation is heading Australia’s way is the title of a podcast on Australia’s Broadcasting Channel. Truth is, I believe the Great Resignation is already here. I am based in Perth, I support clients’ globally. I have seen seismic shifts in the Ways of the Workplace abroad, however here in Perth, not much has changed due to our tight border controls.
PODCAST
SB Nation

Reece James, Mason Mount called up to England despite injuries

The international break is back, again, after this weekend, and Chelsea players will once again be involved, including for England — that is, if the recent injury problems for Reece James and Mason Mount allow them to recover in time to face Andorra and Hungary in World Cup qualifying matches.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Southgate explains decision to call up struggling Man United star to latest England squad

England manager Gareth Southgate has admitted he’s decided to call up Jadon Sancho despite being aware of his poor recent form for Manchester United. Sancho has long looked like one of the country’s most promising young players, having shone at Borussia Dortmund in recent years before his move to Man Utd this summer, but he hasn’t got off to the most convincing start at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy