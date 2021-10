The Madison Symphony Orchestra’s “String Spirit,” its first concert in Overture Hall in 18 months, may have been absent of winds and brass, but it was no soft opening. The original concert planned for this weekend had become unworkable due to pandemic restrictions, but as maestro John DeMain explained to the audience on Friday night, “We needed to play!” — and play they did. The string players rose to the occasion and delivered a powerful concert that whets the appetite for a fantastic season on the horizon.

4 DAYS AGO