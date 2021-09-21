For 13 Years, New York’s Climate Conference Has Avoided the Subject of Meat. This Year, That’s Changing.
Climate Week is returning to New York City for the 13th year September 20 to 26, and this year’s agenda will place a brighter spotlight on animal agriculture—for good reason. “The global food system currently contributes 21 to 37 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions, and global emissions from the food sector are expected to continue rising as more people are lifted out of poverty and the population grows,” says Tim Ash Vie, director of the Under2 Coalition Secretariat at the Climate Group, which is hosting the event.vegnews.com
Comments / 0