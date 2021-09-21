CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Protesters block Kosovo-Serbia border, tension still high

By ZENEL ZHINIPOTOKU, LLAZAR SEMINI - Associated Press
 9 days ago

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The Kosovo-Serbia border remains blocked by ethnic Kosovo Serbs protesting a move by Kosovo authorities to start removing Serbian license plates from cars entering the country. Trucks on Tuesday blocked the road to the Jarinje and Brnjak border crossing where small groups of Serbs spent the night in tents. Tensions soared Monday when Kosovo special police with armored vehicles were sent to the border to impose a rule on temporarily replacing Serb license plates from cars while they drive in Kosovo. Serbian police have been taking off registration plates from Kosovo-registered cars entering Serbia for years.

Action News Jax

Kosovo calls on Serbia to lower tensions, start dialogue

PRISTINA, Kosovo — (AP) — The Kosovo-Serbia border was blocked for a third straight day on Wednesday by ethnic Serbs protesting a decision by Kosovo authorities to start removing Serbian license plates from cars entering the country. Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti called on Serbs to move vehicles away “because...
POLITICS
Greek PM 'unapologetic' in defending Greek borders

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister says he is “unapologetic” in defending Greece’s borders in the face of uncontrolled migration attempts, but insists his country is doing so in a manner that respects human rights. Greece has come under strong criticism from rights groups, migrants and some European officials over allegations that its coast guard carries out so-called pushbacks — the summary deportation of people arriving on Greek territory without allowing them to apply for asylum. Greek officials have repeatedly denied the allegations, despite considerable indications such practices occur.
POLITICS
Sudanese protesters demand civilian rule, want army out

CAIRO (AP) — Thousands of Sudanese have rallied in the capital of Khartoum against the country's military and demanding the formation of new transitional authorities that would exclusively consist of civilians. Thursday's demonstration accused the generals of derailing the country’s transition to democracy. Sudan has been ruled by an interim joint civilian-military government since the since the military’s ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April 2019, following four months of mass protests. The transitional government has been under increasing pressure to end wars with rebel groups as it seeks to rehabilitate the country’s battered economy, attract much-needed foreign aid and deliver the democracy it promised.
PROTESTS
Taliban disperse women protesters with gunfire in Kabul

The Taliban on Thursday violently cracked down on a small women's rights demonstration, firing shots into the air and pushing back protesters, AFP journalists witnessed. A group of six women gathered outside a high school in eastern Kabul demanding the right for girls to return to secondary school, after the hardline Islamist group excluded them from classes earlier this month. The women unfurled a banner that read "Don't break our pens, don't burn our books, don't close our schools", before Taliban guards snatched it from them. They pushed back the women protesters as they tried to continue with the demonstration, while a foreign journalist was hit with a rifle and blocked from filming.
PROTESTS
#Kosovo Police#Kosovo Serbs#Protest Riot#Pristina#Ap#Serbian
Iran's army to hold drill near tense border with Azerbaijan

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s army has put its wary neighbors on notice that it’s about to conduct a wide-ranging military exercise near its northwestern border amid long-simmering tensions with Azerbaijan. The commander of the Iranian army’s ground forces said the drill to test weapons, assess the combat readiness of troops and demonstrate the country’s military capabilities would involve drones, attack helicopters, tanks and artillery. The state-run IRNA news agency's report didn't specify the exact area the exercise would cover. But the drill, which starts Friday, is bound to put Iranian troops and weapons close to the tense border with Azerbaijan — a prospect that's already raised alarm in the ex-Soviet Caspian Sea nation.
MILITARY
EU fears for media freedom in Slovenia as agency chief quits

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is worried about media freedom in Slovenia after the head of the country’s only news agency resigned over a public service contract that would dictate the way STA is funded. The news agency's director resigned Thursday because he said the draft contract would damage the agency. The Slovenian government currently holds the EU's rotating presidency and has been keeping a stranglehold on funds to STA. Prime Minister Janez Jansa insists that much of Slovenia's media is biased against him. But he said in July that the funding issue would be resolved this fall. EU commission spokesman Christian Wigand is urging Slovenia “to take decisive action to stop and reverse the current trend.”
EUROPE
Ethiopia kicks out 7 UN officials amid pressure on blockade

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia says it is kicking out seven United Nations officials and accuses them of “meddling in the internal affairs of the country,” as pressure grows on the government over its deadly blockade of its Tigray region. A foreign ministry statement says the officials must leave Ethiopia within 72 hours. They include five officials with the U.N. humanitarian agency. The U.N. humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, this week told The Associated Press that the crisis in Ethiopia is a “stain on our conscience” as children and others starve to death in the Tigray region under what the U.N. has called a de facto government blockade of food, medical supplies and fuel.
POLITICS
The Independent

Germany now faces a dark and difficult decade

Angela Merkel remains the German chancellor for a while yet – until some new coalition is stitched together – but already the knives are out. She is being attacked for being too indulgent towards Russia, or worse, allowing a potentially hostile country to establish control over its energy supplies with her support for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
EUROPE
NBC News

Migrants returned to Mexico describe horror of kidnappings, torture, rape

REYNOSA, Mexico — After Gustavo and his family were sent back to Mexico after they crossed the U.S. border, his two sons said they were hungry. Gustavo, a Honduran man, sat them on the steps of the bridge and crossed the street to buy them something to eat. He remembers that a car approached him as he walked those steps. “They put me in the car. The children stayed there, waiting for me, but I didn’t come back.”
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Afghan sniper who worked with UK special forces 'was shot dead by the Taliban after being told there was no room for him and his family on RAF flight out of Kabul'

An Afghan sniper who worked with UK special forces 'was shot dead by the Taliban after being told there was no room for him and his family on RAF flight out of Kabul'. Noor, 29, had been a member of a British-trained Afghan unit known as CF333, but was not rescued in the airlift from Kabul airport that followed the Taliban takeover.
WORLD
The Independent

Going Dutch: Look out, German coalition talks could be long

As Europe's economic powerhouse Germany embarks on the task of piecing together a new ruling coalition after Sunday's knife-edge election, observers need only look to its neighbors, Belgium and the Netherlands, to see how tricky the process can be.Olaf Scholz, leader of the center-left Social Democrats that narrowly beat outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc on Sunday sounded upbeat the morning after the vote.“My idea is that we will be very fast in getting a result for this government, and it should be before Christmas if possible,” Scholz told reporters in Berlin. “Germany always has coalition governments...
POLITICS
Reuters

Belarus leader warns on NATO troops in Ukraine, migrant 'catastrophe'

KYIV (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned on Monday of a joint response with Russia to military exercises involving troops from NATO member countries in neighbouring Ukraine. Lukashenko, who gave no details of the response, also blamed the West for what he said was a looming humanitarian catastrophe this...
POLITICS
AFP

Paris attacks survivors relive horror in trial testimony

Survivors of the November 2015 Paris attacks began testifying at a historic trial on Tuesday, facing the ordeal of reliving that night of horror in the presence of over a dozen accused in court. One by one over the coming weeks, 300 survivors as well as family members of the victims of the murderous assault on November 13 are to take the stand. The suicide bombing and gun assaults by three teams of jihadists on bars, restaurants, the Bataclan concert hall and the national stadium -- planned in Syria and later claimed by the Islamic State group -- left 130 people dead and around 350 physically injured. "A suicide bomber blew himself up in front of us. I can still feel the explosion in my body, as well as the noise and the smell," Pierre, a now-retired gendarme officer, told the court Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY

