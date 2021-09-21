CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telegram Desktop app gets updated with interactive emoji, read receipts in small groups, and more

By Rahul
mspoweruser.com
 9 days ago

Telegram Desktop has received an update on Windows 10, adding interactive emojis, the ability to see the “watching” status when your chat partner is enjoying the emoji effects with you. The update also adds support for read receipts in small groups, meaning you’ll be able to see who recently viewed your outgoing message in a small group just by right-clicking on the message. Additionally, the update also lets you record audio and video from live broadcasts. You can read the full official changelog below to know more about the latest update.

IN THIS ARTICLE
