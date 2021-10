SPRINGFIELD — When Monica Hernandez sets up the Go Fresh Mobile Market at stops around the city, there are always people waiting in line looking for specific items. “We definitely have our regulars and they are looking for onions and peppers. Collard greens are another popular item. But right now everyone wants squash,” said Hernandez, coordinator for the pop-up market, which is expanding to year-round service for the first time.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO