Secret Chiefs 3 have announced via Facebook that they plan on releasing a 20th anniversary version of their album Book M in the coming months. The band announced via a long Facebook post what the plans for the release of the album include, and also some backstory behind the album itself and it’s initial 2001 release. “Book M was meant to cater to THEIR sense of the existence of a lost musical dimension, which was slowly being recovered. So many of you became lifer Secret Chiefs 3 fans in that moment because of your against-the -grain open-ness during that bleak musical period. Your support back then was a major milestone for us,” Secret Chiefs 3 talks about in the post. They go on explain exactly what they mean by this, telling the story of the fateful day on 9/11/2001 when the album was dropped off on people’s doorsteps, which happened to be the very same day that the Twin Towers fell and changed the trajectory of the American experience.

