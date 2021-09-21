CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Congress might allow frustrated landlords to seek rent relief

arcamax.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA measure moving through the U.S. House of Representatives would allow landlords to apply without tenant approval for federal aid to cover back rent they are owed. The bill also would use best practices from states and programs that have successfully curbed evictions to set a national standard for how applications for the federal aid are processed. That would force states to follow U.S. Treasury Department recommendations that some programs have ignored, such as the use of alternative documents to prove income and eligibility.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
newscentermaine.com

How a shutdown would impact Social Security, food stamps

WASHINGTON — Congress is running out of time to fund the government past Thursday to avoid a government shutdown. This all comes as Democrats try to make progress on trimming President Joe Biden's proposed $3.5 trillion government overhaul and passing a companion $1 trillion infrastructure bill. On Monday, Republican senators...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maxine Waters
therealdeal.com

Two more rent law challenges tossed, landlords rest hopes on appeal

A federal judge dismissed two more challenges to the 2019 rent law, one brought by city landlord G-Max Management, another by owner group Building and Realty Institute of Westchester. Out of five suits filed over the past two years targeting the New York state law, the decision this week leaves...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#U S Census Bureau#U S Treasury Department#Democrat#The U S Supreme Court#Republican#Gop#Senate#The U S Census Bureau#Census#The National Equity Atlas#Policylink#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
Nevada Current

Officials miffed after Realtors tell landlords they ‘can raise the rent as much as they like’

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Whether it’s seniors on fixed incomes or workers trying to stay afloat in a rebounding economy, Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy said he’s heard similar stories of people facing steep rental increases who fear they might lose their housing.  Rents for the Las Vegas metropolitan area have already increased 20% since February 2020 according to […] The post Officials miffed after Realtors tell landlords they ‘can raise the rent as much as they like’ appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
Hudson Reporter

Jersey City expands rent relief program

Jersey City has announced an expansion of the city’s rent relief program, allowing more residents to apply for funding assistance. The city’s COVID-19 Rent Relief Program, which provides families up to $10,000 in rent assistance, has been expanded to include residents who earn up to 80 percent Area Median Income (AMI) and are at risk of experiencing housing instability.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Channel 6000

Oregon rent assistance lag fuels ‘frustration beyond words’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The director of Oregon Housing and Community Services said Thursday the state estimates it will take between six and nine weeks to finish delivering the first round of rental assistance. Last week, Oregon estimated it would take nine to 13 weeks to clear the backlog of...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy