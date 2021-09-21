Fall Begins Wednesday and Temperatures Tumble | Central AL Forecast
Big changes happening tomorrow, as a cold front moves in and brings us some of the coolest air of the season. We will have overnight showers as this front moves across the state. A line of showers will move through west Alabama shortly after midnight, with that same line of showers moving across east Alabama around sunrise. There will pockets of heavy rain, but none should last too long. This will not be a flooding or severe weather event.www.cbs42.com
Comments / 0