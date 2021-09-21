CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall Begins Wednesday and Temperatures Tumble | Central AL Forecast

By David Nussbaum
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig changes happening tomorrow, as a cold front moves in and brings us some of the coolest air of the season. We will have overnight showers as this front moves across the state. A line of showers will move through west Alabama shortly after midnight, with that same line of showers moving across east Alabama around sunrise. There will pockets of heavy rain, but none should last too long. This will not be a flooding or severe weather event.

