Indian skies will soon see some more Boeing 737 MAX action as LCC SpiceJet prepares to bring back its MAX aircraft from October 5th. The airline is the only MAX operator in the country as of now and is currently training its pilots ahead of flight resumption. India’s aviation regulator, the DGCA, had lifted the ban on the MAX in the last week of August. This allowed Indian and foreign carriers to operate their MAX aircraft in the country after proper recertification.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO