Public Health

COVID-overwhelmed hospitals postpone cancer care and other treatment

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a bad time to get sick in Oregon. That’s the message from some doctors, as hospitals fill up with COVID-19 patients and other medical conditions go untreated. Charlie Callagan looked perfectly healthy sitting outside recently on his deck in the smoky summer air in the small Rogue Valley town of Merlin, in southern Oregon. But Callagan, 72, has a condition called multiple myeloma, a blood cancer of the bone marrow.

sanfernandosun.com

Cancer Patients Join Oncologist Who Releases Results of COVID-19 Vaccine/Cancer Study

On the heels of his study, Dr. James Berenson — an oncologist specializing in multiple myeloma —announced his latest findings and with his cancer patients, shared their challenging experiences during this pandemic. The patients addressed the many safety concerns and strict measures that still must be taken as COVID-19 cases...
CANCER
Idaho State Journal

'CRUSHED BY COVID': PMC's CEO, other Idaho hospital officials speak out on worsening health care crisis

Lately, the staff at Portneuf Medical Center has been reevaluating scheduled surgeries on a daily basis, often pushing back non-emergent procedures, explained CEO Jordan Herget. Herget was one of several Idaho hospital officials on a virtual press conference Thursday afternoon who addressed how a recent influx of COVID-19 patients has...
IDAHO STATE
cancernetwork.com

Substantial Declines in Diagnosis and Treatment of Cancers Observed Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

An examination of population-based Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results registries in Georgia and Louisiana from 2019 to 2020 determined that the diagnosis and treatment of various cancers were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Substantial delays in both diagnoses and treatment services for patients with cancer during the COVID-19 pandemic...
CANCER
State
Oregon State
Houston Chronicle

As COVID patients overcrowd hospitals, those with other medical issues wait for care

When Jazz Paz learned that the 93-year-old woman she takes care of waited 24 hours for a hospital bed, she choked back tears. The woman’s family hired Paz, a retired nurse, to be a companion for the woman back in February. Paz found her absolutely endearing. She laughed at her quick-wit, keenly listened to her childhood stories about living through the Great Depression and was impressed that someone her age was exercising daily.
HOUSTON, TX
marketplace.org

Hospitals of all sizes struggle as COVID patients overwhelm capacity

Inside the hospital in rural Bolivar, Tennessee, a crisis is unfolding. The modest medical center usually only keeps two or three patients overnight. Now it’s averaging a dozen, half with COVID. And they’re staying for a week or more. “In normal times, we would be able to get those patients...
BOLIVAR, TN
alaskapublic.org

As Providence moves to crisis care, other Alaska hospitals grow strained

The doctors at Providence Alaska Medical Center are so far the only medical staff to declare that they’ve moved to crisis standards and are rationing health care, though other hospitals are also struggling with the surge of COVID-19 patients. “What Providence is experiencing is very similar to what is being...
BBC

Covid: Intensive care struggling as hospital admissions rise

An intensive care doctor has said Welsh hospitals are "terribly stretched" as Covid admissions rise. Richard Pugh, an intensive care consultant in north Wales and chair of the Welsh Intensive Care Society, said staff were being forced to move patients between hospitals. He blamed an unprecedented workload of non-Covid patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tulsa World

Muscogee Nation offering COVID infusions at former Cancer Treatment Center

In the tribe’s first major use of south Tulsa’s former Cancer Treatment Center of America building, the Muscogee Nation has opened a COVID-19 clinic to help relieve overcrowding at area hospitals, officials announced Tuesday. The facility will provide monoclonal antibody infusions, which are designed to block the COVID virus from...
TULSA, OK
wjhl.com

New Cancer Treatment for Lung Cancer

(WJHL) For cancer patients who grapple with one particular form of lung cancer, they haven’t had a targeted treatment to help fight it… until now. Alex Davis has more on the new breakthrough drug and the biomarker test that will help you get it. For more information visit www.lumakras.com.
CANCER
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Chief nurse in Walla Walla hospital nurtures those who care for others

Some of Louise Dyjur’s friends couldn’t hide their surprise when she recently accepted the top nursing job at Providence St. Mary Medical Center. Dyjur was named as the hospital’s chief nursing officer in mid-August to arguably one of the biggest jobs in local hospital care during one of the toughest times in the history of modern medicine.
WALLA WALLA, WA
WNMT AM 650

Alaska, overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients, adopts crisis standards for hospitals

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Reuters) – Alaska, which led most U.S. states in coronavirus vaccinations months ago, took the drastic step on Wednesday of imposing crisis-care standards for its entire hospital system, declaring that a crushing surge in COVID-19 patients has forced rationing of strained medical resources. Governor Mike Dunleavy and health...
Myhighplains.com

Antibody infusions prevent COVID patients from overwhelming hospitals

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Local health leaders said Regeneron antibody treatments have kept people with COVID-19 out of hospitals in recent months. Amarillo Public Health Authority, Dr. Todd Bell, said during the city’s COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday infusions have helped in the fight against the Delta variant. “The infusions that...
AMARILLO, TX
oncnursingnews.com

COVID-19 Pandemic Emphasizes Disparities in Cancer Care

“We’ve had periods of time where things were shut down. We do have telemedicine, that was expanded, but telemedicine doesn’t work for everyone. If you don’t have internet access, if you don’t have the ability to understand the technology….”. For this episode of “The Vitals,” we spoke with Chastity Washington,...
PUBLIC HEALTH

