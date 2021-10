Organizations across New Jersey are working to provide critical support, including housing and employment, to Afghan families hoping to restart their lives in the state. Many are fleeing Afghanistan, which the Taliban took control of last month. According to Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) — roughly 8,500 Afghan evacuees are being temporarily housed at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, but he says that number could rise to about 13,000.

ADVOCACY ・ 9 DAYS AGO